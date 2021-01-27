One dead, many injured in police, Shi’ites’ clash

One person died, while several others sustained injuries as the police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise called Shi’ites clashed in Abuja. Shi’ites have remained consistent on their daily protests to demand the release of their comspiritual leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and other members of the movement.

The Secretary of Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement, Abdullahi Musa, confirmed the incident. He said the Shiites were on the streets, around Maitama District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when police officers started shooting at peaceful protesters.

Musa noted that one of the protesters was confirmed dead, many people were injured, while several others were taken away by the police with gunshot injuries.

While Musa accused the police of making killings of IMN members a new hubby, he vowed that the Shi’ites would not back down on the daily protests. He said: “Buhari is gradually turning this country into a police state as police brutality has grown into day-to-day occurrence, and police want to make it the new normal with outrageously blatant human rights infringement and violation.

“Even, seemingly protest, one of the means for the citizenry to voice their grievances, is being shot at their faces.

Aggrieved citizens can’t even protest without a glitch from security agents. The citizens are not allowed to demand what has been denied them.

“For instance, yesterday, 25th January, 2021, police operatives attacked the daily free-Zakzaky protest, a march through the Federal Secretariat, ‘tear-gassing’ and shooting live ammunition.

Two protesters were seriously injured at the end. “Again, today, 26th January, 2021, police waylaid protesters at the crossroads of Transcorp Hilton, with the march from National Human Rights Commission.

They shot many tear gas canisters indiscriminately, dousing their victims with the gas, before bullets started flying all around and one protester confirmed death. The police seriously maimed numerous protesters; critical gunshot injuries needing urgent treatment were glaring.

“Unfortunately, these victims, with every likelihood, may not even receive the medical or surgical treatment their condition required, only to be taken to, and equally be dumped, at the SWAT headquarters. They should be released.”

Meanwhile, at press time, the FCT Police Command was yet to react to the allegations. The FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mariyam Yusuf, could not be reached.

Like this: Like Loading...