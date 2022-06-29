Metro & Crime

One dead, many missing as gunmen attack Ebonyi community

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaiki Comment(0)

Gunmen numbering over 20 have attacked Ukwagba Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, killing a resident. The incident which occurred on Monday afternoon involved two villages in the community identified simply as Ojiugo and Okpochiri.

 

Residents said the casualty figures could be higher as many persons are still missing. A member of the community who confirmed the attack to our correspondent said the community suspected that the attackers were from neighbouring Agila in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

The source, who did not want his name in print, said that the  community had been enmeshed in a protracted boundary dispute with the Agila people.

 

“The gunmen were many and they were shooting sporadically. People ran helter skelter. In the end, many persons are feared dead while some were declared missing. It was discovered that the attackers abducted some of the people. “I can’t confirm any figure now, but that will be settled before the end of today,” he said.

 

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Gara Aliyu and the spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu could not be reached for comments. They did not take calls or respond to messages sent to them. However, the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Omekannaya Odah, confirmed the attack in a statement

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo: 20-year-old girl murdered in parents’ house

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

A 20-year-old girl was over the weekend hacked to death by unknown assailant’s in Okuta Elerinla axis of Akure, the Ondo State capital. The deceased, Ebunoluwa Osatuyi, who was seeking admission into the university, met her untimely death shortly after returning home from a tutorial centre where she had gone for coaching ahead of the […]
Metro & Crime

We’ll do everything possible to maintain law and order, Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Bayelsa State government on Tuesday said that this administration would do everything within its reach to maintain law and order in the state as it warned against alleged attempts by some persons to forcefully take over the leadership of Azuzama Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state. Governor Douye Diri, who […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: Police uncover illegal petrol depot used by hoodlums

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to Imo State Police Command have uncovered an illegal petroleum depot in Owerri North Local Government Area of the state. It was learnt that the oil depot was discovered on May 29, at about 9:5pm after receiving an information from a credible source, operatives of the Command attached to Anti-riot Unit  and Quick Intervention […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica