One dead, many missing as gunmen attack Ebonyi community

Gunmen numbering over 20 have attacked Ukwagba Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, killing a resident. The incident which occurred on Monday afternoon involved two villages in the community identified simply as Ojiugo and Okpochiri.

Residents said the casualty figures could be higher as many persons are still missing. A member of the community who confirmed the attack to our correspondent said the community suspected that the attackers were from neighbouring Agila in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

The source, who did not want his name in print, said that the community had been enmeshed in a protracted boundary dispute with the Agila people.

“The gunmen were many and they were shooting sporadically. People ran helter skelter. In the end, many persons are feared dead while some were declared missing. It was discovered that the attackers abducted some of the people. “I can’t confirm any figure now, but that will be settled before the end of today,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Gara Aliyu and the spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu could not be reached for comments. They did not take calls or respond to messages sent to them. However, the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Omekannaya Odah, confirmed the attack in a statement

