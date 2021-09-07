One dead, shops razed as New Yam festival turns bloody

The traditional New Yam festival and its associated ceremonies, the ekpe masquerade on Saturday turned awry as a young man was killed while shops, residential buildings and properties worth millions of naira were razed during the festival at Ndume Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity said the victim, one Samuel in his early 20s and his group had invaded the shop of one Chinonso, a dealer in local gin and pork during the festival.

Though what led to the misunderstanding could not be immediately ascertained, the source said it may not be unconnected with ownership tussle of a cap.

During the attack on Chinonso in his shop, he was said to have ran into his house, from where he brought out a cutlass and machet the deceased to death in what seems to be in self defense.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but he couldn’t make it as he gave up the ghost along the way. Consequently, Chinonso’s shop was burnt along with that of his mother, next to it, and their home, while properties in the house were also destroyed.

All efforts to reach the PPRO of Abia State Police Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna for comments proved abortive as his phone number could not go through.

