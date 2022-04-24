One dead, two arrested during renewed cult clash in Ogun 

A suspected member of the Eiye confraternity group, has died during a renewed supremacy battle between rival cult groups in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

New Telegraph learnt that, the deceased, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, died when members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternity groups engaged one another in a bloody clash in Elega/Iberekodo axis of the metropolis on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this to journalists.

It would be recalled that, no fewer than 16 persons had lost their lives in supremacy battles between rival cult groups in different parts of the state in the last one month.

Oyeyemi disclosed that, two members of the Aiye cult group, who were involved in the clash, were arrested by SWAT operatives.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects: Habeeb Muideen and one Ibrahim, were arrested following a distress call received by the SWAT operatives that the group were engaging in a supremacy battle with another rival cult group.

“Upon the distress call, the commander SWAT, CSP Kalejaye Olanrewaju quickly led his men to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the cultists ran to different directions, but were hotly chased and Habeeb Muideen was arrested at Iberekodo while Ibrahim was apprehended at the Ajitadun area of the metropolis.

“The two suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at SWAT office to determine their roles in the clash which left one eiye member dead,” Oyeyemi said.

He disclosed that axes and charms were recovered from the suspects.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...