One dead, vehicles burnt in Lagos tanker explosion

Tragedy struck early Friday morning in Lagos as a fuel laden articulated vehicle conveying 45,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (popularly called petrol) exploded, killing one person and injuring others. Incident also left properties worth several million of Naira destroyed. The tragic incident occurred at 2:16am at Ajegunle area along Abeokuta Expressway, bordering Lagos and Ogun States. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the ill-fated tanker was on its way to a service station at Ajegunle when it lost control while negotiating a bend to the Station.

as a result spilling its 45,000 liters contents on the roads before resulting in fire. The action of the resultant scooping of fuel by residents later sparked the fire which later spread through some roadside makeshift shops to its source at Ajegunle Bus Stop. Confirming the incident, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye said that the explosion was caused by those scooping for fuel at the scene of the incident.

She added that the corpse of a male adult was recovered just as three vehicles of various brands were involved in the fire aside the tanker and shops located in the area. Adeseye said the situation had been brought under control by men of the service with the use of tactical firefighting application of Chemical Foam Compound to suppress the inferno.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...