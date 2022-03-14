Metro & Crime

One dead, vigilante, task-force chair, others hospitalized in Delta boundary war

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba Comment(0)

There was pandemonium in Aboh-Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State Monday as the boundary dispute between Ogwashi-Uku and Ibusa in Oshimili North Council Area assumed a dangerous twist.

A member of Aboh-Ogwashi Vigilante group, one Chukwuwike Alawo, was killed; the Chairman of the town’s Land Recovery Task Force, Mr Nnamdi Nwaebonnor and four others sustained bullet wounds.

This came two weeks after the monarch of Ogwashi-Uku, Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo, the younger brother of the former Minister of Finance, Dr Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, raised the alarm that Ibusa youths were parading ‘bogus litigation plans’ and trespassing into his domain.

But the traditional head of Aboh-Ogwashi, the Okwagbani, Barr. Jude Obidi, in Asaba Monday lamented the onslaught and said it was an unprovoked attacked by land speculators which claimed a life and left others injured.

He said few minutes after he received a distress call from Nnamdi and reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ogwashi-Uku, the vigilante head called that the attackers had mobilized and were shooting sporadically.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

BEDC arrests 3 cable conductor vandals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has reported a case of high-tension cable conductor vandalism at Esaba, Otutuaima, Oghangbla and Iuhre-Ogun communities in Ughelli South Local Government area of Delta State.   In the course of reporting the case, BEDC stated that cable conductor vandals were arrested in the process.   The suspects; Messrs. John Moses, Bako […]
Metro & Crime

Owalukare family mourns Ikare chief, Adedoyin

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Owalukare family has condoled with the family of Chief Samuel Kolapo Adegbite Adedoyin, the Ale of Okorun Ikare.   Adedoyin died on September 1, 2020, according to a statement by the family. The late lawyer, an illustrious son of Ikare in Ondo State, was installed as the Ale of Okorun Quarters of Ikare in 1972 […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands 2 businessmen in prison for producing fake engine oil

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday ordered the remand of two businessmen at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly producing fake engine oil. The remand order was sequel to the arraignment of the two businessmen, Vanger Luper and Bright Ogbuagu, by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on a five-count […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica