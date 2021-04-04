Metro & Crime

One death too many in Abia, Senator Orji laments

Immediate past  Governor  and  Senator representing Abia  Central,  Dr. Theodore Orji, has expressed worries over the death of important personalities in the state.
The likes of Director General, Chidi Izuwa of the Presidency, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor and Hon Ossy Prestige of the House of Representatives have all recently passed on.
Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Chief Eddie Onuzuruike, the Senator noted that death  is a universal phenomenon  , which  takes on the young and old, males and females, saints and sinners alike.
“Once you are a  living creature, you will certainly die but the big questions are,  when and where? Shockingly today across political and  party lines, tribes and religions, many are gone. Excruciatingly in Abia, Hon Prestige, Izuwa and  Ukpai, have  all gone.
“Regrettably, all are almost in the same age bracket.
“Unfortunately, all these men are noted for their zeal, unrelenting spirit of sacrifice and unequalled protective advocacy in advancing the lives of Abians,” he lamented.
He said that the troubling question is who is next?
The immediate past governor appealed to  all categories of Abians, Bishops and knights, clergy and laity, saints and sinners to rise in prayers to abort more of such sudden devastating deaths.

