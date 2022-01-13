Metro & Crime

One dies as Amotekun engages highway robbers in shoot-out in Ondo

Posted on

…operatives arrest one, rescue 17 passengers

Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun, has rescued 17 passengers who were attacked by highway robbers in the state.

The passengers, who were travelling from Lagos to Abuja, were attacked after their bus was waylaid by the robbers in Ifira-Akoko axis of Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state.

Following the attack which was carried out by the dare-devils who were three in number, the operatives of Amotekun in the area
swung into action as they chased them into the bush.

According to the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, the robbers engaged his men in a shoot out with one of the robbers killed by his colleague.

The Amotekun boss disclosed that one of the robbers, Musa Jamiu, was arrested with the rescued passengers immediately given first aid in order to recover from the trauma.

 

Reporter

Metro & Crime

Ondo: Hunters, vigilante kill kidnapper, rescue seven abducted travellers

  Adewale Momoh, Akure A kidnapper was over the weekend shot dead by hunters in Ondo State after the group of the deceased kidnapper abducted some travellers in the state. The kidnappers, who operated in Akoko axis in the northern senatorial district of the state, had abducted seven travellers who were on transit through Akunu-Akoko, […]

Metro & Crime

Kwara APC Ward Congresses: Lai Mohammed’s faction says it is ready

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Information Minister Lai Mohammed’s faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has stated that it is fully prepared to participate in Saturday’s ward congresses holding across the 16 local government areas of the state. Addressing journalists on Thursday in Ilorin, the state capital, Legal Adviser of the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire guts foam factory in Lagos

  A factory belonging to Teju Foam in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State has been gutted by fire. It was learnt that the fire broke out around 7 .30 pm on Friday. While the cause of the fire had not been ascertained, emergency responders including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the […]

