One dies as Amotekun engages highway robbers in shoot-out in Ondo

…operatives arrest one, rescue 17 passengers

Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun, has rescued 17 passengers who were attacked by highway robbers in the state.

The passengers, who were travelling from Lagos to Abuja, were attacked after their bus was waylaid by the robbers in Ifira-Akoko axis of Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state.

Following the attack which was carried out by the dare-devils who were three in number, the operatives of Amotekun in the area

swung into action as they chased them into the bush.

According to the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, the robbers engaged his men in a shoot out with one of the robbers killed by his colleague.

The Amotekun boss disclosed that one of the robbers, Musa Jamiu, was arrested with the rescued passengers immediately given first aid in order to recover from the trauma.

