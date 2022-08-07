One dies as articulated vehicle plunges from bridge

…scores escape death as fuel tanker falls

A yet-to-be-identified man Sunday lost his life in accident involving an articulated truck laden with a 40-foot container.

Although, the cause of the accident couldn’t be ascertained, it was learnt that the immediate cause of the incident was due to brake failure which made the truck to veer off a bridge plunge into a canal.

The dead victim was said to be a by stander and was immediately taken to an unknown hospital while the truck’s driver sustained some injuries.

In the same vein, scores of residents and commuters also escaped death when a fuel ladden tanker lost control at NNPC Bus Stop, Oregun inward Ojota and discharged its contents on the road.