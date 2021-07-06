Metro & Crime

One dies as escort vehicle crushes tricycles in Kwara

One person died yesterday when an escort vehicle rammed into two commercial tricycles on Ilorin-Old Jebba Road, Ilorin, Kwara State. Other people sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident.

 

A witness claimed that three passengers inside the two tricycles died on the spot. The crash, which occurred at Government Secondary School (GSS), Fate junction, along the Ministry of Agric, Ilorin, was blamed on overspeeding. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, said that two tricycles and one Toyota Hilux vehicle were involved in the crash. Owoade also said that one adult female passenger inside one of the tricycles died while a minor sustained injuries. The sector commander said the two victims  were rushed to a private hospital near the accident scene. He added that the female adult gave up the ghost while the minor was currently undergoing treatment at the hospital It was learnt that tricycle riders went on the rampage and started to beat uniformed men on sight. This forced the police to fire shots to disperse the tricycle riders. The FRSC Sector Commander, Owoade, said one female adult and    one female child were rescued from the scene of the accident. He said: “They were taken to Olutayo Hospital with our patrol vehicle while two of the road marshals were left to control traffic as gridlock was building up. The dead victim had already been evacuated before our arrival. “Shortly before our patrol vehicle returned from hospital, a report was received that tricycle riders were beating up uniformed men around and policemen who came for the rescue were shooting to scare them away. The marshals on ground were instructed to leave the scene immediately. “The angry reaction of the tricycle riders was directed at security personnel because the escort car that crushed the two tricycles was suspected to belong to a security outfit. “The rescue team could not gather other necessary information because of the tense situation at the crash scene.”

