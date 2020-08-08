One dies as fuel tanker falls in Lagos

Tragedy yesterday morning struck at the popular Mile 2 area of Lagos as a fuel tanker conveying 55,000 litres lost control and fell, killing a woman. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the tanker with registration number KSF 260 XY loaded to capacity with 55,000 litres of PMS (petrol) ran into a pothole and lost control before falling sideways due to reckless driving and trapped an unidentified female who was sitting between the truck assistant and the truck driver.

Men of the LASEMA Response Team, men of the Lagos State Fire Services and officers of the Nigerian Army had a hectic time to avert explosion from the fallen tanker. Although, driver of the fallen oil tanker and his assistant reportedly fled, it was learnt that the yet-tobe- identified female adult passenger was trapped inside the tanker with her head crushed to the truck dashboard. She lost her life in the incident which occurred a little after midnight close to the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks which led to their involvement in the ongoing recovery process.

Confirming the accident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke- Osanyintolu, said LASEMA’s Response Team was at Mile 2, inward the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks to manage the situation. He said the agency deployed its heavy duty equipment in the incident scene of the operation, saying that nobody has been identified with the fallen tanker.

He said: “The fallen truck loaded to capacity with 55,000 litres of petrol in the ongoing operation by LASEMA at Mile 2 though gradually spilling it’s contents, is under control as the combined efforts of the LRU and Officers of the LASG Fire Services on standby, supported by Officers of the Nigerian Army from the Signal Barracks, have the situation well covered.”

