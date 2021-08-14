Metro & Crime

One dies as gas tanker falls on vehicles on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

A gas laden truck, on Saturday lost control and fell on two vehicles at Orimerunmu area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, killing one person.

The accident, involving an unregistered Volvo Truck loaded with gas, a Toyota Corolla with registration number, EQ 165 LSR and Toyota Sienna marked, FKJ 341 GC, occurred at 7:03am.

New Telegraph learnt that the driver of the gas laden truck lost control causing the tanker to fall on both cars.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Akinbiyi disclosed that, eight people were involved in the accident which comprised three men, three women and two minors, saying that one person died in the accident.

He stated that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Famobis Hospital at Lotto.

