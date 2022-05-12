Metro & Crime

One dies as gunmen attack JAMB officials in Lagos hotel

A gateman with Mabila Hotel in Ikorodu, Lagos State, was killed in the early hours of yesterday by some unknown gunmen who robbed some officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that lodged there. The Police spokesman for Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said that the JAMB officials had been relocated to a safe place.

The PPRO said, “One Prof. Odunsi, an official of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) who lodged at the hotel was robbed of his two phones, one HP Laptop and N20,000 cash. “Similarly, two female officials of JAMB, who lodged at the hotel, were robbed of their phones and jewellery,” he said. The spokesman said that the hoodlums shot the hotel’s gateman, simply identified as Peter, 40, who attempted to prevent them from escaping. He explained that the gateman was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he later died, adding that the corpse had been deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary.

Hundeyin said that the police got a distress call at about 2.40 a.m. yesterday that some hoodlums had invaded the hotel located at No. 60, Omodisu St., Asolo-Owutu, Agric area in Ikorodu. He said that based on the call, the police from Owutu Division went to the place immediately, adding that when the hoodlums sighted the police van coming, they all fled in a Lexus SUV. “The Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured that no stone will be left unturned. He has ordered a serious manhunt for the suspects,” he said.

 

