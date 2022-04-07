Metro & Crime

One dies as two petrol tankers explode in Ogun

One man has been burnt to death in Ogun State as two petrol tankers exploded along the Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan highway.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said the incident happened on Wednesday night in front of NASFAT praying ground.

TRACE Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, revealed that the driver of the first tanker loaded with petrol lost control of the vehicle due to speeding, saying it fell into a ditch and caught fire immediately.

According to him, another tanker driver, who saw the first tanker on fire had decided to help out, “but in the process, his tanker too got engulfed by fire.”

Akinbiyi maintained that he could not categorically confirm whether or not the deceased person was one of those in either of the tankers.

Akinbiyi said: “The incident happened at midnight, one person(male) died in the tanker fire.

“Our men relying on eyewitness accounts could not categorically say anything about the identity of the person who died in the inferno. However, the victim was trapped by the fallen tanker.”

He explained that firefighters fought the inferno Thursday morning and had to go for a refill to effectively contain it.

Akinbiyi cautioned motorists to be more careful around this axis or take alternative routes if they can.

Meanwhile, operatives of TRACE, Federal Road Safety Corps and policemen are on ground closely monitoring the situation.

 

