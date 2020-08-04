One dies, four injured in Lagos explosion

A 35-year-old man, Ajibola Olaoye, lost his life yesterday when a gas cylinder exploded at Alafia area of Orile Iganmu axis of Lagos. Four other people were injured in the explosion. New Telegraph learnt that the explosion occurred as a result of a leak in the supply of gas from the cylinder which led to the death of the artisan.

Olaoye was said to be using the gas with his welding equipment while working on heavy duty equipment. Those who sustained injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital. The Director-General (DG) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke- Osanyintolu, said that the agency’s Response Team, (LRT), recovered the body of the artisan at Alafia bus stop beside Atlas.

According to report of investigations and eyewitness accounts, the explosion was attributed to a leak in the supply of gas from the cylinder leading to the death of the artisan utilising the welding equipment while working on heavy duty equipment.

He said: “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that there was an explosion from a gas cylinder used in welding a truck flatbed with an unknown registration number as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

“However, an adult male (Ajibola Olaoye, 35 years) lost his life at the scene of the incident and four adult males sustained different degrees of injury and had been rushed to the hospital before the arrival of the LRT. “LRT, Police, LNSC and LASG fire services are responders at the scene as the entire area has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.

