News

One dies, four injured in Lagos explosion

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

A 35-year-old man, Ajibola Olaoye, lost his life yesterday when a gas cylinder exploded at Alafia area of Orile Iganmu axis of Lagos. Four other people were injured in the explosion. New Telegraph learnt that the explosion occurred as a result of a leak in the supply of gas from the cylinder which led to the death of the artisan.

 

Olaoye was said to be using the gas with his welding equipment while working on heavy duty equipment. Those who sustained injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital. The Director-General (DG) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke- Osanyintolu, said that the agency’s Response Team, (LRT), recovered the body of the artisan at Alafia bus stop beside Atlas.

 

According to report of investigations and eyewitness accounts, the explosion was attributed to a leak in the supply of gas from the cylinder leading to the death of the artisan utilising the welding equipment while working on heavy duty equipment.

 

He said: “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that there was an explosion from a gas cylinder used in welding a truck flatbed with an unknown registration number as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

 

“However, an adult male (Ajibola Olaoye, 35 years) lost his life at the scene of the incident and four adult males sustained different degrees of injury and had been rushed to the hospital before the arrival of the LRT. “LRT, Police, LNSC and LASG fire services are responders at the scene as the entire area has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom PDP is a model of Party Politics in Nigeria, Says Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  … Tasks new Party Leadership on Dedication, Loyalty Governor Udom Emmanuel, the Akwa Ibom State leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that his party is a model to be emulated by all others across Nigeria. The governor made the remark at the state-owned international stadium, Nest of Champions, while commending the […]
News

Report: Boko Haram ambush, kill 20 soldiers in Borno

Posted on Author Reporter

*Not true, we only lost two men, killed 17 terrorists – DHQ Not fewer than 20 soldiers have been killed and several other injured when suspected Boko Haram terrorists ambushed troops’ convoys in Borno State on Tuesday, sources have said. It was learnt that the incident occurred along Damboa/Maiduguri highway at about 30 kilometers away […]
News

Ize-Iyamu flays non-payment of allowances to screening COVID-19 team

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday flayed the alleged non-payment of three-month allowances to the State COVID-19 Mobile  Screening Team by the state government.   This was as members of the State COVID-19 Team yesterday staged a protest in Benin, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: