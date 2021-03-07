One dies in Lagos auto crash as fire razes market

Muritala Ayinla

A young man Sunday lost his life in an accident involving a Nissan Pathfinder, with registration number KTU 92 BB, and a Volkswagen bus, with registration number GGE 838 XT, around Owode Onirin area.

This was even as a fire gutted the popular Owode-Onirin Market spare parts market destroying property worth millions of naira.

It was learnt that the accident occurred around 11 am when the jeep hit a male adult pedestrian before ramming into the bus which had stopped to pick up passengers.

Confirming the accident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi-Oke Osanyintolu said that the agency responded to the incident after distress calls were received via their emergency help lines.

According to him: “On arrival, it was discovered that a collision had occurred between a gold colour Nissan Pathfinder and a blue colour Volkswagen bus.

“The Nissan Pathfinder jeep ran into a male adult pedestrian and also hit the Volkswagen which had stopped to pick up passengers. “Unfortunately, the adult male pedestrian lost his life on impact while the drivers of both vehicles appear to be unhurt.”

The LASEMA boss, however, added that the dead victim’s family were able to claim the corpse of the deceased.

Speaking on the market inferno, Osanyintolu said the agency was alerted by distress calls to the emergency helpline at 2300hrs last night and immediately activated its response plan.

He added that on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a section of the market, selling spare parts, was already engulfed by the inferno.

