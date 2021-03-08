One dies in Lagos auto crash

Fire razes spare parts’ market

A young man yesterday lost his life in an accident involving a Nissan Pathfinder and a Volkswagen bus near Owode Onirin on the Ikorodu Road, Lagos. This was as fire gutted the popular spare parts market in the area and destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

It was learnt that the accident occurred about 11am when the Pathfinder, with registration number KTU 92 BB, rammed into a male adult pedestrian and also hit the Volkswagen marked GGE 838 XT, which had stopped to pick passengers.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi-Oke Osanyintolu, said the agency responded to the incident after distress calls were received via the emergency help lines.

He said: “On arrival, it was discovered that a collision had occurred between a gold colour Nissan Pathfinder with registration number KTU 92 BB and a blue colour Volkswagen Vanagon bus with registration number GGE 838 XT. “The Nissan Pathfinder ‘Jeep’ ran into a male adult pedestrian and also hit the Volkswagen which had stopped to pick up passengers.

“Unfortunately, the adult male pedestrian lost his life on impact while the drivers of both vehicles appear to be unhurt.”

The LASEMA boss, however, said that the remains of the victim were claimed by the relatives during the combined efforts of the agency, Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LSNC) and the Nigeria Police.

Speaking on the market inferno, Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency was alerted to the incident by distress calls to the emergency helpline at 11pm on Saturday and immediately activated its response plan. He added that on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a section of the market selling spare parts was already engulfed by the inferno

Like this: Like Loading...