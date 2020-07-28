One dies, others injured in Lagos gas explosion

A yet-to-be-identified man yesterday lost his life while three others were injured when gas exploded at 13C Palmgroove Estate, Cappa Avenue area of Lagos State. New Telegraph learnt that the tragic incident occurred when a gas cylinder used in filling an outdoor of an air conditioner split unit of a storeybuilding exploded as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke- Osanyintolu, confirmed that a male adult lost his life and three adult males were injured Osanyintolu said the injured had been taken to the hospital before the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team (LRT).

He said: “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, a gas cylinder used in filling an outdoor AC split unit of a storey-building got exploded as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

Like this: Like Loading...