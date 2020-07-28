Metro & Crime

One dies, others injured in Lagos gas explosion

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

A yet-to-be-identified man yesterday lost his life while three others were injured when gas exploded at 13C Palmgroove Estate, Cappa Avenue area of Lagos State. New Telegraph learnt that the tragic incident occurred when a gas cylinder used in filling an outdoor of an air conditioner split unit of a storeybuilding exploded as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

 

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke- Osanyintolu, confirmed that a male adult lost his life and three adult males were injured Osanyintolu said the injured had been taken to the hospital before the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team (LRT).

He said: “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, a gas cylinder used in filling an outdoor AC split unit of a storey-building got exploded as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

12 burnt in Bayelsa auto crash

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Twelve people were on Wednesday night burnt to death following a motor accident on the Tombia-Ammassoma Road in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Nine people lost their lives on the spot when one of the vehicles involved in the accident exploded while four others later died on arrival at the Niger Delta Teaching […]
Metro & Crime

SDGs expert proffers solutions to surmounting COVID-19 pandemic fallout

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti A Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs) expert, Mr. Micheal Ale, has suggested that urgent and robust boost in industrialization is key to helping Nigeria recover from a possible recession brought about by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the Covid-19 has brought into the limelight the significance of the […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Policemen’ll be more visible in Ogun, new CP vows

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

The new Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, Thursday promised to make policemen more visible in the state through intensive patrols and raids of roads, waterways, blackspots and criminal hideouts. Ajogun also vowed to take the battle to the dens of kidnappers, cultists, drug dealers, sea pirates and traffickers as well as their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: