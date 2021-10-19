One dies, scores trapped as building collapses in Lagos

…LASBCA begins marking distressed structures

Muritala Ayinla

One person has reportedly died and scores still trapped after a two-storey building collapsed at Haruna area of Lagos.

Although, the tragic incident occured on 97, Lagos Road, Haruna, Ikorodu, Lagos, at about 10p.m. and it was learnt that the emergency agencies couldn’t do much to rescue trapped victims due to non availability of rescue equipment as at the time it occured.

As at the time of filing this report, no-one could ascertain the number victims lost or still trapped in the rubble, it was learnt that only two persons comprising a male and a female are confirmed injured and had been taken to Ikorodu General Hospital.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is yet to confirm the incident but the National Emergency Management

Agency (NEMA), said that rescue operation took place immediately.

Confirming the incident, NEMA’s spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye said that the emergency responders could not do much sue to some challenges, but added that the agency could only confirm three injured persons.

Farinloye said: “Immediately the incidence occurred, the local residence within the area mobilised themselves to carry out initial rescue activities. Though, fire service and police responded but were unable to do much due to unavailability of equipment to lift the rumble on the suspected location of the trapped victims.”

It was reported that that the ill-fated building was an abandoned one that the owner had asked the occupants to leave but those there are said to be staying there without the consent of the owner

Labsca, NEMA, Police DMU and LASEMA are already searching for the trapped victims.

Meanwhile, following the tragic incident, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has begun intense monitoring of structures in the area with a view to evicting occupants of such structures before it collapsed.

The General Manager of the agency, Gbolahan Oki decried occupants’ disobedience to eviction order, saying when the agency warned them to vacate a distressed building to avert disaster, many of them would ignore.

