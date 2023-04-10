One Dies, Three Injured As Gunmen Attack Police In Lagos

Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that unknown gunmen shot a policeman to death on Friday in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The Police command who disclosed this on Monday said the assailants escaped with the rifle of the slain policeman.

Benjamin Hundeyin, who is the police spokesman in Lagos State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that three other police operatives were seriously injured in the attack.

Operatives of the Imota Police Division in the Ikorodu area were on patrol duty when they came under the assailants’ attack at Emuren Junction, on Itokin Road in the area.

New Telegraph reports that Local sources said the assailants, suspected to be errand boys of land grabbers, ambushed the police patrol team, opened fire and killed one on the spot and escaped with his rifle.

A resident of the area said, “On Saturday, police raided cultists’ hideouts in Emuren, Shagamu Local Government Area of Ogun,’’

NAN reports that many innocent people had fallen victim to gun attacks by agents of land grabbers in Ikorodu and its environs in the past.

