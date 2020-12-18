One dies, three injured in Anambra auto crash

One person has lost his life while others were injured in a motor accident at Nkpor near Onitsha, Anambra State. The accident, which occurred about 2.50pm on Wednesday, involved a Suzuki Shuttle bus with registration number NKE46XA and a Mercedes Benz truck marked JJT613XA. The crash occurred on Awka-Onitsha Expressway. It was learnt that four males were aboard the Shuttle bus. A witness blamed the accident on a burst tyre.

“The tyre of the bus suddenly burst while on speed. A male adult passenger jumped out of the bus and was crushed by an oncoming truck,” the witness said. The injured were taken to an undisclosed hospital by good Samaritans before the arrival of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) rescue team while the body of the yet-to-be-identified victim was deposited at morgue of Boromi Hospital.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Andrew Kumapayi, confirmed the accident. Kumapayi advised motorists to drive with care and caution especially during the Yuletide. The sector commander condoled with the family of the deceased and wished the injured an accelerated recovery. He also admonished motorists to endeavour to use brand new tyres for their vehicles and desist from using fairly used (Tokunbo) tyres which could burst easily if exposed to heat.

