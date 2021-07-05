One dies, two injured as explosion rocks Kaduna

•Bandits kidnap 10, attack police station

One person died while another was critically injured when an object suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in a community in Kaduna, Kaduna State. The explosion occurred at Badarawa area of Kaduna metropolis, affecting three children.

This was also as gunmen raided some areas of Zaria in Zaria Local Government Area of the state. The bandits kidnapped 10 people – three children, five women and two men – and also attacked a police station.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO ASP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the explosion. He added that investigations into what actually transpired were underway. It was learnt that the explosive device was concealed in a container of “Bobo” and given to the children by a stranger.

Shortly after the stranger left, the children tried to open the container but it exploded. Jalige said the incident occurred about 4.30pm at Badarawa area of Kaduna North Local Government Area. The PPRO added that after the incident, the victims were taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, for treatment, where one of them died after a few minutes.

According to him, another one was treated and discharged while the third child is still receiving treatment. Jalige said investigations had commenced and its outcome would be made public.

Meanwhile, gunmen invaded the staff quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria, abducting seven workers and three others in the early hours of yesterday.

The gunmen also attacked a police station located around the centre. The bandits engaged the policemen on duty in a shootout which lasted for more than 30 minutes.

An official of the centre told journalists that those kidnapped were two men and five females, two nurses and their children. “The gunmen invaded the area in large numbers and blocked the bridge leading to the Leprosy Centre.

While some invaded the centre, others attacked the police divisional headquarters,” the official said

