One feared dead, 3,000 displaced in A’Ibom cult war

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

At least one person was feared dead while more than 3,000 people, including women, were displaced by rival cult clashes in Inen community of OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Those displaced were seeking intervention from both government and donor agencies to ameliorate their suffering at the Internal Displaced Person (IDPs) camp in the state.

New Telegraph gathered that bloody cult clashes between Debam and Iceland confraternities had claimed several lives in Inen community in the past, while over 3 000 people had fled their homes and were taking refuge in various locations at Ikot Ibritam, the local government headquarters.

It was gathered that one of the victims identified as Aniema Etuk, left the IDPs’ camp on Tuesday for the deserted village to bring food items from the farm to feed her children, but was ambushed by the cultists, who beat her up and inflicted matchet cuts on her

