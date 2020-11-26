Metro & Crime

One feared dead as robbers attack bank in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Dare-devil armed robbers Thursday laid siege on Ode-Irele, the headquarters of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State in which they attacked a bank in the community.
Spreading panic throughout the community, the armed robbers were said to have stormed a branch of an old generation bank in the town in a rambo-style operation.
The robbery occurred hours after the visit of the Inspector General of Police to the state.
According to an eyewitness, the bandits, numbering nine, stormed the bank at about 4.10pm and carted away an undisclosed amount of money from the bank while one person was feared killed.
The eyewitness said the robbers gained entrance into the bank, after using explosive, suspected to be dynamite, to blast the bullet-proof door and spent over 45 minutes carrying out the operation.
The eyewitness added that one person was killed by a stray bullet from the robbers the corpse had been deposited at the hospital.

