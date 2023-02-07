Metro & Crime

One feared dead as youths protest naira, fuel scarcity in Ogun

One person was feared dead on Tuesday when security operatives engaged angry youths who were protesting the scarcity of the new naira notes and fuel in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The angry youths went on a rampage destroying public infrastructure and blocking roads with bonfires.

New Telegraph learnt that the crisis was ignited at a branch of a new generation bank in Asero area of Abeokuta, where customers had queued since 4am, but could not withdraw cash.

It was gathered that the protesters had attempted to attack the bank, but they were stopped by the prompt intervention of the police.

The riot, however, spread to other parts of the metropolis like: Sapon, Ibara, Panseke and Adatan.

The protesters also vandalised political posters and billboards.

A branch of another bank in the Sapon area of Abeokuta was also attacked while the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was vandalised.

New Telegraph observed that schools and other businesses hurriedly closed to avoid being caught up in the melee.

Our correspondent also observed a heavy presence of armed security personnel at the Abeokuta branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over fear of it being attacked.

 

