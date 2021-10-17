One feared killed as thugs disrupt Amosun’s congress

Olufemi Adediran

Abeokuta

The internal chaos ravaging the All Progressives Congress (APC), over who controls the party in the states is far from being over as it got messier yesterday with the shooting to death of one person in Ogun State and five others sustained injury in Osun State during the State Congress held all over the country.

Pandemonium broke out at the Ake Palace ground venue organised by loyalists of former governor Ibikunle Amosun. One person was feared killed while three others were injured.

The hoodlums, numbering over 20 stormed the venue of the congress in unmarked vehicles shooting sporadically at members of the party.

The hoodlums who were also armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons unleashed mayhem on party members who scampered for safety. Sunday Telegraph gathered that, the thugs were allegedly led by a leader of a popular transport union.

The hoodlums attacked some of the party members and smashed the wind shield of several vehicles parked in front of the palace. They were on rampage in the full glare of police and other security agents.

Loyalists of the Amosun faction had gathered at the venue as early as 7.30am for the inauguration of local government Exco members and also for the state congress.

Two injured as gunshots rock factional congress in Osun

There was apprehension at the venue of the exercise organised by Rauf Aregbesola faction of the party in Osogbo, Osun State, following the exchange of gunshots by some unidentified persons.

The incident happened around 12.50pm after the congress organised by The Osun Progressives, a faction of APC backed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had commenced the process of electing new executives.

A car with about five occupants who were armed with guns was seen driving along Osogbo/Gbongan Road towards the entrance to the venue of the Congress.

The vehicle was eventually prevented from advancing to the entrance to the venue of the Congress held at Ladsol Bus Stop, Ogo Oluwa, Osogbo, by another group leading to an exchange of gunshots between the two groups. After the incident, two people were discovered to have sustained injuries.

Keyamo, Ogboru, others boycott congress …

Aas Sobotie emerges state chairman Dominic Adewole ASABA The Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN), who doubles as the chairman of the factional Elders’ Council of the APC in Delta State, his Co-Chairman, Dr. Alex Ideh, and his Secretary, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, boycotted the state congress of the party in Asaba, the State capital yesterday.

Also, the 2019 APC governorship candidate in the state, Chief Great Ogboru, the former Speaker of the House of Assembly, now the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services at the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, the foremost female leader of the party and wife of former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. (Mrs.) Marian Nneamaka Ali, another former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chief Monday Igbuya, whose news of imminent defection to PDP was rife, and a one-time Commissioner at the National Population Commission (NPC), Chief Sir Richard Odibo, the acting state chairman, Elvis Ayomanor and 10 others, were absent.

They said their position that nothing has happened as far as congresses are concerned in the state chapter of the party supersedes any other issue.

The faction has since rejected the political chiknery of the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege.

Omo-Agege is being supported by the Senator representing Delta North, Chief Peter Nwaoboshi, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs. ‘

Oyo congress suspended over alleged forgery, irregularities

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The national leadership of the party yesterday morning announced suspension of the Congress in Oyo State due to forging of documents meant for the exercise and other irregularities.

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, gave the order in a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehem.

The leader said the suspension became necessary to ensure credibility of the process leading to the emergence of new leaders in Oyo State. The statement affirmed that APC under Governor Mai Mala Buni “will not tolerate (any) act of indiscipline and fraudulent manipulation of process of any kind”, adding that

“It has become necessary to suspend the ongoing State Congress exercise in Oyo State due to information regarding the forging of documents meant to conduct this exercise.

“The national chairman has, however, ordered the Oyo State Congress Committee to return to the National Secretariat for further briefing,” the statement said.

Two groups hold parallel election in Niger

Daniel Atori Minna

The exercise in Niger State produced two executive committee members following the denial of the Congress screening Committee to screen and accredit some members aspiring for various positions, even as Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello was left stranded for over 20 minutes in a coastal bus where he was smuggled in to the venue of the event.

While some group of people have emerged as Executives in a parallel Congress held in Tunga- Minna, the other group which had the Governor held at the Legbo Kutigi open field.

The Deputy Governor Ahmed Ketso, Minister of State (Foreign Affairs) Amb. Zubairu Dada, Hon. Umar Bago and other House of Representatives members were absent at the Congress which was held at the Legbo Kutigi open field.

The new faction Executives which has its Chairman, Honorable Nasiru Yusuf Ubandiya emerged even while the government acclaimed genuine Congress was yet to kick off.

The group conducted its election and its elected officers were sworn in a building along Bay Clinic Road in Tunga after they were denied access to the Abdulsalami Youth Center which was sealed by the State Government after they had booked it.

Adewumi

Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

In Ekiti, the candidates emerged through consensus arrangement as Paul Omotosho returned as the Chairman of the party in the State through the congress held at the Ekiti Pavilion, Ado – Ekiti.

Although all members of the Pro Tinubu group under the aegis of South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA) didn’t participate in the election.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, who prayed that his successor in 2022 gubernatorial election emerged from the party, added that the determination would only be realized with the collective support of the party members and would in turn be their achievements.

A six-member National Congress Committee, chaired by Alhaji Yusuf Galambi, supervised the Congress.

I’m not aware of parallel congress, says Sanwo-Olu

Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday participated in the State’s Congress saying that he wasn’t aware of conduct of any other congress in the state. This was even as the former commissioner for Local Government and Rural Development in the state, Cornelius Ojelabi emerged as the consensus chairman of the party.

The Congress, which took place at Mobolaji Johnson Arena Stadium, also saw 35 other executive members elected through voice votes.

The election was conducted by the Chairman of Lagos APC Congress committee, Bayo Adelabu (Penkelemes) from the national body of the party. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s officials led by Sheu AbdulWahab were on hand to monitor the election.

According to Adelabu the total number of delegates screened for the Congress was 1,615. Sanwo-Olu said, “Let me on behalf of the entire cabinet and the people of Lagos State thank God to have conducted a fairest, simplest and non-violent congress. The committee has conducted the election professionally.”

While answering questions on the parallel congress that was being conducted in the State, the Governor said, “I am not aware of any other congress. Maybe because of your work, you are able to see those who are engaging in a tea party.”

While thanking the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Governor said, “Asiwaju has called me twice while the Congress is ongoing and I told him all is well. In his acceptance speech, Ojelabi assured that the new team was ready to consolidate on the achievements of the outgone Exco members.

“On behalf of the new Exco, we are committed to take the party to a higher pedestal. We assure you of our commitment to lead the party to greater heights. I enjoin all party members to come stronger to take the party to the next level and consolidate on the Governor’s achievements.”

Kano elects Abbas as chairman

Muhammad Kabir Kano

In Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas emerged as the party’s consensus chairman for the second term with 51 others as executive committee members. The Party’s National Congress Committee led by Auwalu Abdullahi with six others, announced after an exhaustive voting by 3,320 delegates after almost six hours said that despite Consensus arrangements a transparent elections were allowed.

The event took place at the crowded Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium with hundreds of Delegates from the 44 Local Government Areas of the State to cast their votes though it was through Consensus.

The Auwal Abdullai seven – man Congress Committee, which supervised the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje Congress, said he was convinced beyond reasonable doubts that delegates came from the State’s 44 Local government Areas to cast their votes.

However, a parallel Congress organized earlier on at Sani Abacha Youth Center Madobi Road by Senators Ibrahim Shekarau, Barau Jibrin, and others was truncated by armed security men who said they were under instructions not to allow anybody to enter the place. Although, there were a handful of Shekarau supporters at the venue, but they were chased away after security men shot tear gas canisters into the air.

Even at that Ibrahim Shekarau, House of Representatives members Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, Abdulkadir Jobe and others were at km 15 Janguza – Gwarzo Road to conduct their parallel congress with Prof. Muhammad Sani as the returning officer from the national headquarters of the party.

Ondo returns Adetimehin, others

Adewale Momoh Akure

The acting Chairman of the Ondo State chapter, Engr Ade Adetimehin was yesterday returned as Chairman of the party by members of the party across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Others returned were Alex Kalejaye as publicity secretary, Mrs Morenike Whitterspoon as state Woman Leader and Ali Adesina as State Secretary.

They were elected through a voice vote even though arrangements were made for the APC members to cast their votes. Chairman of the Ondo APC Congress Committee, Hon Komsol Longap, commended Ondo APC members for setting the pace in the conduct of peaceful congresses.

He said: “This is one of the most peaceful congresses in the country. The confidence reposed on these Executives I believe it will continue.

That is what we want in the APC.” Chief Olusola Oke moved the motion for the adoption of consensus method to be used in the congress while Chief Jimoh Ekungba, a member of the APC Board of Trustees moved the motion for those picked through consensus to be adopted as elected executives.

