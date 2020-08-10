Metro & Crime

One feared killed in hotel robbery incident in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin  Comment(0)

At least one person was feared killed following a robbery incident which occurred at the Stadium Hotel, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday night.
According to an eyewitness account, the unidentified man that was reportedly killed was a middle aged man and was one of the customers of the hotel located along Sultan Road, off Taiwo Road in Ilorin.
The eyewitness said: “The robbers numbering five and all wearing black stormed the hotel at around 8:40pm shooting sporadically in the air, we all scampered to safety.
“They ransacked everywhere taking phones of customers, and money, among other valuables, we had to run inside the toilet to hide.
“When we came out after the robbery, we met the lifeless body of a middle aged man and the manager in a pool of blood. The manager was immediately rushed to the Ilorin General Hospital for treatment.”
When contacted on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara State Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, could not confirm the incident, saying he was yet to be briefed on the development.

