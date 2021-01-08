One governor can’t negotiate presidency for S’East – Ogbaga

Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga is a four-term member of the House of Representatives, representing Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State. In this interview, he speaks on 2023 presidency, Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and recent developments in the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). UCHENNA INYA reports

You and other seven members of the National Assembly from the state disassociated yourselves from Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC); how are you preparing to square up against the governor in the 2023 elections?

We are very much prepared; we are ready and there is no going back on our decision to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform through which we were elected to represent our various constituencies. So, we are ready for the 2023 elections in the state, and if I go by the words of some of my colleagues in the National Assembly, ‘power belongs to God, you don’t challenge it.’ In every political situation, the first and foremost thing is God’s factor. God has designed the political situation in this state. If the governor succeeds in APC, I wish him well. He is my man any day; party or no party, he is my friend. We can talk as friends but politically I am in PDP and he is in APC. But then, we are very ready for 2023 because we must get the will of the people.

The governor said that members of the National Assembly of the state extraction agreed to defect with him to the APC only to turn around and dump him. How true is this?

The governor lied; I am speaking for myself. He told us that this is his position; that he has decided to defect to APC for our information. Everybody who knows me knows that I hardly say what I don’t know. He told us that he has decided to join the APC and some of us asked him questions on the decision and he told us that it was his personal decision. It is not a family matter. Ebonyi is a state where we have people with character, ma-tured and otherwise. I disassociated myself from the interest of the governor that made him to join the APC and I asked him how could it be that he did not consult the people before joining the APC. He said that it was information for the National Assembly members. He used the words ‘for our information.’ He did not say that we should join him in the APC and I am not compelled to join anybody on a decision he has taken. If we planned it and I see reasons to join him in the discussion before his entry into the APC, I will be part of it if it favours me and I must brief my people because I represent people and the people I represent are the people of Izzi and Abakaliki local government areas. I cannot take my people to where they don’t know what we have discussed. So, I am surprised the governor joined the APC and I don’t know his mission in the party and he didn’t tell us why he was joining the APC. He only told us ‘I have joined APC.’

The governor said that he joined the APC because PDP is not ready to give its 2023 presidential ticket to the South- East. How do you react to that? Has APC given its presidential ticket to the South-East since it came into power?

Is there anywhere APC has said it will give a south easterner its presidential ticket for the 2023 elections? I am an advocate of all the political parties giving their 2023 presidential tickets to the South-East but I cannot be deceived to believe what I don’t know. If the governor discussed that with the APC, I was not there. He said he joined APC because of what is happening in the South-East and the zone is made up of five states; if five states are pursuing a presidential position, one governor, no matter how highly placed, cannot negotiate on behalf of the South-East.

There is this claim by the APC in Ebonyi that all members of the National Assembly from the state who refused to join the governor in APC won their elections in 2019 by ridding on his back when he was in PDP. What is your take on that?

The APC and Governor Umahi are not the PDP that gave us its ticket and support that enabled us to win our elections convincingly. In my own case, my people insisted that if I am not there, they are not there and they gave me their overwhelming support and I won my election for the fourth term into the House of Representatives.

Is it true that you bought your return ticket from the governor?

I have said it that the governor is not the PDP that gave me return a ticket. I am not coming for a second time; this is my fourth time in the National Assembly and it is not the governor that gave me the tickets for these four terms in the House of representatives but my party and my people who have continued to believe in me and I will continue to represent them till 2023.

Your party, PDP has been holding rallies and meetings in the state to cheer up supporters after Governor Umahi’s defection. How has it been?

I am impressed and exceptionally happy. I thank God that people can stand despite provocation despite hunger, despite intimidation to say this is where they stand. I respect our supporters a lot for this and if I have love I will show them. I see democracy on the air; I see people with sincerity, I see people who exhibit their character without fear. Our supporters have shown maturity when it comes to democracy. In democracy, you are not lured by anything; it is purely persuasive, it is purely choice and our people have chosen to be in PDP.We recently had a successful rally in Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state, which was well attended. You saw the crowd at the rally and you can be so sure that Edda people are in PDP; everybody who matters in Edda, presented himself or herself at the rally, nobody was forced to be there, people willingly attended the rally.

If you are given a ticket to run for the governorship in 2023 in the state, will you run?

If PDP sees me as potential candidate, if PDP finds me worthy as potential governorship candidate, I will not object to that. I have all the qualifications required to be the governor of Ebonyi State. I have the qualifications to be the president of the country. I also have the qualifications to be a senator. So, I cannot say no to Ebonyi people if they say I am the person they want as their next governor.

Like this: Like Loading...