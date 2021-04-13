One hospitalised, scores homeless, as storm hits Delta, Ondo

One person has been hospitalised while goods and buildings believed to worth millions of Naira were destroyed when a windstorm accompanying a downpour wreaked havoc on Asaba, Delta State.

On Sunday night, the windstorm accompanying the rain also destroyed about 40 houses at Igisogba area of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This came barely two weeks after a similar occurrence rendered over 200 families homeless at Emevor in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, when over 30 electric poles fell on residential homes and over 15 people were hospitalised.

The latest windstorm damaged the poles of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) on the popular Nnebisi Road, Asaba, which collapsed on a parked Toyota Camry car.

A gigantic signpost mounted atop the Summit- Illah Road on the premises of the Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) within the metropolis was blown off.

Also, the windstorm pulled down a tree on the premises of the Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) which was partially blocking the entrance to the office of the state Task Force on Environment.

Mr. Azuka Obuseh, the chairman of Smart Delicacy, an eatery in Asaba, yesterday said the storm suddenly pulled down the massive signpost, which hit the hospitalised man, who was hurrying away from his eatery.

He said: “The threatening rain, the horrific sound of the fallen signpost and the painful cry for help from the trapped man drew the attention of the people around who rescued and rushed him to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.”

Obuseh said there was no sign that the signpost was not firmly fixed, wondering what could have happened. He expressed joy that the signpost fell directly on the road when there was no heavy traffic.

Meanwhile, the Sunday night storm in Akure rendered several residents homeless while most of the buildings were destroyed completely. Many of the displaced residents were being sheltered by their neighbours while others were accommodated by their family members.

The residents said some of the affected buildings collapsed after their roofs were blown off by the windstorm. The windstorm also destroyed churches, shops as well as electric poles.

With the development, the community has been plunged into total darkness owing to fallen electric poles.

The incident had also paralysed social and economic activities of the community. The residents of Akure called on the state government to assist them to rebuild their damaged structures.

The Chairman of Igisogba Landlords’ Association, Mr. Ebenezer Ojo, said the affected people had been in a state of confusion since the calamity befell them.

He said: “We want to call on the authorities of the Akure South Local Government Area, Ondo State Government, well-meaning individuals and concerned agencies to come to our aid. “The rainstorm has inflicted a colossal damage on private individuals, families, businesses and corporate organisations.

“We want the government to help our people return to their normal lives

