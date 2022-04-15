News Top Stories

One INEC official killed, two missing as gunmen storm voters registration centre in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Gunmen numbering more than eight yesterday stormed a centre for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in the Ihitte Uboma Council area of Imo State, dispersed the electorates, shot and killed an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This is also as two other INEC officials involved in the exercise were still missing as at the time of filing this report. The gunmen who were shouting, “we have warned you that we do not want any election” had arrived the centre on motorbikes in a hail of sporadic gunshots.

The gunmen while confiscating the INEC voters registration materials threatened to burn down the centre at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area. Our correspondent learnt that the slain official is Mr. Nwokorie Anthony, a staff of the Imo State office of the Commission involved in the ongoing CVR exercise. Consequently, INEC has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise in the local government.
It will be recalled that INEC had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba local government areas of the state on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji – Egbema local government areas.

In a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, the Commission enjoined the President General of the various Town Unions in Imo State as well as all the critical stakeholders to protect staff of INEC engaged in national assignment. “The safety and security of staff is of paramount importance to the Commission, particularly with the devolution of the voter registration exercise beyond our state and local government area offices in our determination to serve Nigerians better,” Okoye said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

School feeding programme: Reps demand head count of pupils

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday asked the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to provide the head count of pupils and other beneficiaries of the National Food Programme, the precursor to the School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government The House also demanded for a proper pre-qualification of all the food vendors […]
News Top Stories

Customs names 4 DCGs, 11 ACGs, promotes 2,707 officers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (BNCS) has announced the appointment of four Deputy Comptroller Generals and 11 Assistant Comptroller Generals.   The board also approved the promotion of 2,707 senior officers to various ranks with effect from January 1, 2020.   It was learnt that the mass promotion was expected to have taken […]
News

NSCDC sets up female armed squad to combat insecurity

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

… arrests over 250 suspects in 2021 The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command has disclosed that as part of strategy to combat activities of criminals in the state, it has setup an all-female armed squad. According to the corps, the special female squad had been optimally trained to respond to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica