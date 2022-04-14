News

One INEC official killed, two missing as gunmen storm voters registration centre in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

Gunmen numbering more than eight Thursday stormed a centre for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in the Ihitte Uboma Council area of Imo State, dispersed the electorates, shot and killed an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is also as two other INEC officials involved in the exercise were still missing as at the time of filing this report.

The gunmen who were shouting, “we have warned you that we do not want any election” had arrived the centre on motorbikes in a hail of sporadic gunshots.

The gunmen while confiscating the INEC voters registration materials threatened to burn down the centre at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area.

Our correspondent learnt that the slain official is Mr. Nwokorie Anthony, a staff of the Imo State office of the Commission involved in the ongoing CVR exercise.

Consequently, INEC has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise in the local government.

It will be recalled that INEC had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba local government areas of the state on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji – Egbema local government areas.

In a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, the Commission enjoined the President General of the various Town Unions in Imo State as well as all the critical stakeholders to protect staff of INEC engaged in national assignment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insurgency: How Alpha Jet fighting Boko Haram went missing

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Emmanuel Onani

…as CAS storms Maiduguri Fresh insight emerged last night that there is still no trace of the missing Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet, which was on an interdiction mission in Borno State, the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency, after losing contact with the radar. The NAF Alpha Jet, which lost contact with radar on […]
News Top Stories

P&ID: UK Court grants FG’s permit to challenge award

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The English Court yesterday granted an order allowing the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s request to proceed with its challenge to the $10 billion arbitral award made against it over three years ago. The Attorney General of Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Umar […]
News

Africa Magic eyes Aisha Buhari’s Biopic

Posted on Author Zaynab Tijani

Africa Magic, the Multi- Choice-ownedmovieand general entertainment channel group dedicated to telling Africanstories, isconsidering making a biopic of Mrs. AishaBuhari, wifeof President Muhammadu Buhari. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Multi- Choice Nigeria disclosed this on Tuesday on the sidelines of the two-day Africa Magic Content Marketplace which ended in Kano […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica