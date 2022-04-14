One INEC official killed, two missing as gunmen storm voters registration centre in Imo

Gunmen numbering more than eight Thursday stormed a centre for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in the Ihitte Uboma Council area of Imo State, dispersed the electorates, shot and killed an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is also as two other INEC officials involved in the exercise were still missing as at the time of filing this report.

The gunmen who were shouting, “we have warned you that we do not want any election” had arrived the centre on motorbikes in a hail of sporadic gunshots.

The gunmen while confiscating the INEC voters registration materials threatened to burn down the centre at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area.

Our correspondent learnt that the slain official is Mr. Nwokorie Anthony, a staff of the Imo State office of the Commission involved in the ongoing CVR exercise.

Consequently, INEC has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise in the local government.

It will be recalled that INEC had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba local government areas of the state on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji – Egbema local government areas.

In a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, the Commission enjoined the President General of the various Town Unions in Imo State as well as all the critical stakeholders to protect staff of INEC engaged in national assignment.

