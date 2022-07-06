One Injured, N5m Property Lost To Gas Explosion In Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A gas explosion in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Tuesday’s night destroyed property worth N5 million.

The incident occurred at about 7.30pm at Baba-Soja’s junction along Alagbado Specialist Hospital Road, Okelele, Ilorin.

It was learnt that the fire emanated from a gas retail shop in the area, while the raging fire consumed goods in three shops in the vicinity and property and money estimated at N5 million were destroyed.

A woman said to be the wife of the owner of the gas retail shop sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby Fatimah Hospital for treatment.

It was gathered that the woman was later moved to another hospital in the town for more comprehensive treatment.

A victim of the gas explosion, who sells children wares in one of the shops that were razed by the fire, Mrs Bashirat Bashar, said she lost goods worth over N2.5 million to the incident.

