Metro & Crime

One Injured, N5m Property Lost To Gas Explosion In Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A gas explosion in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Tuesday’s night destroyed property worth N5 million.

The incident occurred at about 7.30pm at Baba-Soja’s junction along Alagbado Specialist Hospital Road, Okelele, Ilorin.

It was learnt that the fire emanated from a gas retail shop in the area, while the raging fire consumed goods in three shops in the vicinity and property and money estimated at N5 million were destroyed.

A woman said to be the wife of the owner of the gas retail shop  sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby Fatimah Hospital for treatment.

It was gathered that the woman was later moved to another hospital in the town for more comprehensive treatment.

A victim of the gas explosion, who sells children wares in one of the shops that were razed by the fire, Mrs Bashirat Bashar, said she lost goods worth over N2.5 million to the incident.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Retired soldier, wife, daughter-in-law, two others killed

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

A retired sergeant, who was a scribe to a traditional institution in Kaduna State, has been killed alongside his wife and daughter-in-law.   This was as youths said to be on a revenge mission also killed one person for earlier murdering a man. The retired sergeant and his family members were killed in Jema’a Local […]
Metro & Crime

I want to see change in medical sector before I die – Linda Ayade

Posted on Author Clement James,

METRO (pix: Linda Ayade) Wife of Cross River State Governor, Dr. Linda Ayade has regretted that Nigeria’s medical sector was fraught with uncertainties, saying she would like to see positive changes before she dies. Speaking on Thursday in Calabar while receiving the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, who led the state’s Director General, Primary […]
Metro & Crime

15-year-old nanny allegedly kills, drains mistress 6-month-old son’s blood

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 15–year-old female nanny, Chiamaka Odo, has been arrested for allegedly strangulating her mistress’s six-monthold son and drained his blood into a bowl in Lagos State. The suspect who claimed that she killed the boy on the instructionsof theoccultgroupshebelongs to added that she was also asked to drainthe bloodof the babyina bowl for a spiritual […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica