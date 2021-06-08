One injured, two missing, as residents sack Fulani settlers, raze settlement in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

One person has been reportedly injured, while two others are missing following an attack on some Fulani herdsmen in Iraye village in Sagamu, Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that, residents of the village sacked the Fulani settlers and set their settlement ablaze over allegations of kidnapping.

It was further gathered that, some locals at Iraye, a village located behind NNPC Mosimi in Sagamu had accused some Fulani settlers of being the brains behind abduction of their people in the area.

Sources told our correspondent that, the indigenes on Monday stormed the Fulani settlement and set it ablaze.

One person was reportedly injured in the attack, while others scampered for safety.

The ruins of the settlement was captured in a video clip which has gone viral on social media.

A voice was heard in the video claiming that a farmer was abducted by some Fulani in the area.

The voice claimed that attempts to rescue the victim led to a confrontation between the villagers and the Fulani abductors.

The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Abdulmumin Ibrahim confirmed the incident, saying a brief report he got from the area showed that the whereabouts of two persons remain unknown following the attack.

He said: “Some people called me in respect of the incident around 9pm last night (Monday) that Fulani settlement was razed at a village in Sagamu. They said the incident was as a result of reported kidnapping cases.

“Those affected have fled the community. I was informed that two persons are missing. But they can’t say whether they have taken a cover or they have died in the attack.

“I don’t have details yet. I will get back to you as soon as I am fully briefed.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi also confirmed the incident.

