One killed, 10 farmlands destroyed in fresh Plateau attack

Musa Pam, Jos

One person was reportedly killed while 10 farmlands were destroyed in another attack on Monday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Darwat hamlet of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack took place barely 24 hours after the Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong had ordered security forces to apprehend those behind the killing of four persons, including a traditional ruler, on Saturday in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

National President of Berom Youth Moulders Association Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, Esq. Who confirmed the attack on Tuesday morning to New Telegraph in Jos, said the incident occurred at about 9:45 pm.

“I received a distress call, at about 9:45 pm that Fulani herders from Fass of Jol Community, Riyom LGA mobilised themselves with dangerous weapons and attacked residents of Darwat hamlet.”

Barr. Mwantiri added that personnel of the Plateau State Security outfit, Operation Rainbow, alongside local security officials had taken charge of the situation to prevent it escalating.

He also noted that Operation Safe Haven saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in the state has been informed about the development.

 

