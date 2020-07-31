One killed, 16 injured as explosion rocks Maiduguri

Three explosions rocked Maiduguri metropolis, the Borno State capital, yesterday, leading to the death of one person with 16 others injured. Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the attacks. Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the explosions occurred in Mairi, Custom and Gwange areas of the metropolis. Aliyu said that the actual cause of the explosions was yet to be ascertained, but Police teams had been dispatched to the areas. He said: “We have dispatched our Explosive Ordinance Detection (EOD) to investigate the incidents and to determine whether it was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). “Right now, I am at the Specialist Hospital where we have 16 casualties and one dead so far.” The echoes from the loud explosions sent many residents scampering for safety. Security personnel comprising the Army, Police, Rapid Response Squad, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were seen rushing to the scene to restore normalcy.
Related Articles
Pests cost us N50m annually, cry Ebonyi rice farmers
People of Ekpaomaka in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday said they were losing over N50 million annually to pests. According to them, pests have continued to destroy their rice farms since 2016. Ekpaomaka, one of the neighbouring communities with Cross River State, is one of the communities in Ikwo, Ebonyi State producing […]
Woman delivers baby boy after severing husband’s genitals
A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs. Halima Ali, who allegedly cut off her husband’s penis in Taraba State, was on Wednesday delivered of a baby boy. Halima, of Tella village in Gassol Local, said she cut off the penis of her husband, Mr. Umar Ali, because he was unfaithful. A source at the Specialist Hospital, Jalingo, told […]
Man, 35, jailed for life for raping two-year-old
An Abeokuta High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man Adekunle Olalere to life imprisonment for raping a two-year-old girl. Olalere, who resides at no 18, Bashorun Street off Unity Road Olowotedo in Mowe, Ogun State, was convicted on one-count of defilement. Delivering judgment, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi held that the evidence presented before the court […]
