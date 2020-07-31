One killed, 16 injured as explosion rocks Maiduguri

Three explosions rocked Maiduguri metropolis, the Borno State capital, yesterday, leading to the death of one person with 16 others injured. Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the attacks. Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the explosions occurred in Mairi, Custom and Gwange areas of the metropolis. Aliyu said that the actual cause of the explosions was yet to be ascertained, but Police teams had been dispatched to the areas. He said: “We have dispatched our Explosive Ordinance Detection (EOD) to investigate the incidents and to determine whether it was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). “Right now, I am at the Specialist Hospital where we have 16 casualties and one dead so far.” The echoes from the loud explosions sent many residents scampering for safety. Security personnel comprising the Army, Police, Rapid Response Squad, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were seen rushing to the scene to restore normalcy.

