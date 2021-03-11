Metro & Crime

One killed, 18 abducted in Niger community

Armed men have attacked the Kapana community in Munya Local Government Area, killed one person and ab-ducted 18 others. The bandits, who invaded the community on Tuesday night, shot sporadically to scare the villagers. They wounded several of the villagers who tried to escape.

A man told our correspondent on the phone that the villagers, who were caught unaware, tried to run into the bush but one of them was felled by bullets. He added that those who were unable to escape, especially women and children, were kidnapped by the bandits.

The affected village and surrounding communities have been deserted as the residents were said to have relocated to neighbouring villages for safety. The lawmaker representing Munya Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Andrew Danjuma Jagaba, condemned the invasion.

Jagaba called on the state and the Federal Government to beef up security in the area to forestall further invasion. The legislator commiserated with the family of the deceased, the injured and those who were abducted. He promised that the government would intervene.

