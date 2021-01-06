One killed, 20 abducted in Nasarawa

Gunmen killed one person and abducted 20 others travelling in a commercial vehicle at Mungi, Buga Gwari, Gadabuke in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The victim, who was killed on the spot, was a former Education Secretary in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Mallam Salihu.

The chief scribe of Gadabuke Emirate Council, Abdullahi Baba, said the gunmen came out from the bush and attacked vehicles on the road. According to him, the gunmen took the entire passengers into the bush.

The body of the former Education Secretary, Salihu, who was travelling with his friend in a private vehicle, was later found in a nearby bush. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, could not be reached on his mobile phone at press time.

