One killed, 20 abducted in Nasarawa

At least one person was killed and 20 other travellers travelling in a commercial vehicle were abducted by unknown gunmen along Mungi Sharp Corner Buga Gwari, Gadabuke in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Among the victims was the former Education Secretary Nasarawa Local Government Area, Mallam Salihu who was was reportedly killed during the incident.

The chief scribe of Gadabuke Emirate Council, Abdullahi Baba, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen in their numbers came out from the bush and attacked vehicles plying the road and abducted passengers in the commercial vehicles.

The body of the former Education Secretary, who was traveling alongside his friend in a private vehicle, was later found in a nearby bush.

