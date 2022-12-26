‘One killed, 45 abducted’ as gunmen invade Kaduna community on Christmas Day

Gunmen have reportedly killed one person and abducted 45 people in the Angwan Aku community in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Sunday morning when residents of the community were preparing to go to church to celebrate Christmas.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the village on motorcycles.

“They came around 10am on Sunday when people were preparing to go to church,” a resident of the community said.

“There were many and they parked their motorcycles on a bush path before they entered the village, shooting sporadically.

“They went from house to house, kidnapping people. They killed one person and went with 53 people, but seven people escaped and came back.

“So, 45 people are with them.”

The community is said to be far from Mararaban Kajuru, an area where an army base is located.

Mohammed Jalige, the spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, said he was not aware of the incident at the time of filing this report.

He, however, said he would provide more information when he confirms the attack.

