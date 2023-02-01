Metro & Crime

One killed, another injured as gunmen attack INEC office, police station in Anambra 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday morning attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The gunmen, who had petrol bombs with them, also attacked a Police Station in Nnobi, in the same local government area, and a residential building inside the station, where they killed a boy, and injured a girl.
Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement that the attack happened at about 1:45 am on Wednesday, saying that the attackers came in four Toyota Sienna vehicles.
The statement reads:
“Anambra State Police Command today 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office in idemili south, Ojoto and Nnobi Police Station.
“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Sienna vehicles, armed with IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives.
“They invaded the INEC office, the Police Station and the residential building in the station. Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years, a relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered by the armed men, while the other, a female aged 15 years old sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How my father raped me after my mother’s death – 13-year-old girl

Posted on Author Reporter

  John Chikezie A 13-year-old girl, name withheld, Wednesday narrated before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos how her biological father, one Anthony Udoh, raped her after the death of her mother. The victim told the court that she was 11 years old when her father had sexual intercourse with her. According to the minor, who […]
Metro & Crime

Ritual killings: OPCI president seeks censorship of films to curb menace

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The National President of the Oodua Peoples Congress Initiative (OPCI), Dr. Maruf Olanrewaju, has implored the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, direct the appropriate government agency to always censor films being churned out for viewers by Nollywood and others so as to curb rising cases of killings for money rituals in the […]
Metro & Crime

Expect Nnamdi Kanu’s release soon – Mbazuluike Amaechi

Posted on Author Reporter

    Frontline Igbo leader and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi has assured that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), would soon be released. Amaechi gave the assurance while addressing journalists in Onitsha, Anambra State, ahead of Kanu’s court hearing slated for Friday. The former Minister, last year, had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica