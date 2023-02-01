One killed, another injured as gunmen attack INEC office, police station in Anambra 

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday morning attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gunmen, who had petrol bombs with them, also attacked a Police Station in Nnobi, in the same local government area, and a residential building inside the station, where they killed a boy, and injured a girl.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement that the attack happened at about 1:45 am on Wednesday, saying that the attackers came in four Toyota Sienna vehicles.

The statement reads:

“Anambra State Police Command today 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office in idemili south, Ojoto and Nnobi Police Station.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Sienna vehicles, armed with IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives.

“They invaded the INEC office, the Police Station and the residential building in the station. Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years, a relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered by the armed men, while the other, a female aged 15 years old sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.”

