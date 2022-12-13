Metro & Crime

One killed, another injured as robbers attack PoS operator in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Armed robbers have reportedly killed a 25-year-old man, Qudus Popoola and injured another person, identified as Faleye Oluwaseun in the Ijoko area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that the robbers, who attacked and robbed a PoS operator, Bashirat Anibire, were trying to escape the scene when they shot and killed the victim.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 11 at Fadahunsi, Ijoko area of Agbado, in Ifo Local Government Area.

It was further gathered that the armed robbers, numbering three, attacked the PoS operator and snatched her bag containing N400, 000 and a mobile phone.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi disclosed that, one of the robbers, identified as Moses Ayomide was apprehended by the police with the help of the youths of the community.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ex-convict, Oluwatobi, arraigned again for cybercrime

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

…as EFCC secures conviction of four fraudsters The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a 29-year-old alleged serial fraudster, Joshua Ajayi Oluwatobiloba, for offences bordering on impersonation and cyber fraud. He was arraigned on four counts before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in […]
Metro & Crime

Project 55 Africa organises leadership summit for MAPOLY students, staff

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A US-based capacity development and value based leadership organisation, Project 55 Africa, will tomorrow train students and staffers of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, on transformational leadership.   Founder, Project 55 Africa, Mr. Ade Adeyemi, who made this known in a statement said, the organisation is organising the summit for undergraduates, academic and non – academic […]
Metro & Crime

LASTMA warns operators of unpainted commercial vehicles to ensure compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Yemi Olakitan, The Lagos State Government has warned all intra-state commercial bus operators to ensure that their vehicles are painted Red or Yellow with Black Stripes or risk having them impounded. The state emphasised that erring drivers will face the wrath of the law for failure to comply with the rules and regulations governing the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica