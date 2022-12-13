One killed, another injured as robbers attack PoS operator in Ogun

Armed robbers have reportedly killed a 25-year-old man, Qudus Popoola and injured another person, identified as Faleye Oluwaseun in the Ijoko area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that the robbers, who attacked and robbed a PoS operator, Bashirat Anibire, were trying to escape the scene when they shot and killed the victim.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 11 at Fadahunsi, Ijoko area of Agbado, in Ifo Local Government Area.

It was further gathered that the armed robbers, numbering three, attacked the PoS operator and snatched her bag containing N400, 000 and a mobile phone.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi disclosed that, one of the robbers, identified as Moses Ayomide was apprehended by the police with the help of the youths of the community.

