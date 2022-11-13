One killed, another injured in Ibadan warehouse collapse

Residents of Soka community in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, have called on Governor Seyi Makinde to come to their aid as a warehouse under construction which had earlier collapsed once has again collapsed Killing one person and injuring another. The incident which happened on Thursday night affected a mosque as part of a house adjoining it.

The residents said that the warehouse had collapsed twice because no engineer or government officials were ever seen supervising the construction, apart from the owner who was always seen there. Sunday Telegraph’s investigation revealed the warehouse under construction is located behind Halleluyah Petrol Station, Soka on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway in the state capital.

The warehouse collapsed on a Mosque and a structure within another compound which resulted in the death of a teenager identified as Bolaji Babalola. Some others, including one Segun Abajingin, were also seriously injured in the incident.

According to some neighbours in the community, the incident, Sunday Telegraph gathered, had been reported at the Sanyo Police Station, Ibadan. Meanwhile, they have called the attention of the relevant government agencies to intervene, saying it is necessary to avoid future occurrences.

They specifically called on the relevant government agencies to stop further reconstruction of the warehouse without qualified engineers and government approval. Two of the residents, Tiri Olaniyan and Kunle Olasunkanmi, alleged that it was not the first time the warehouse would partially collapse, adding that “the owner of the collapsed warehouse was the one supervising the construc-

