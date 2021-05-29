Metro & Crime

One killed as cultists disrupt Lagos APC council primaries

One person was killed while others were injured when cultists loyal to an All Progressives Congress (APC) councillorship aspirant in Surulere, Lagos, stormed the Shamsideen Primary School, in the ever-busy Ojuelegba area where the primary was taking place.
A document seen showed that of the four aspirants vying for the position, only one of them, Ms. Barakat Bakare-Akande with number 0066, was successfully screened.
The others who included Babatunde Thomas, Nurudeen Bello were not cleared while Babatunde Ogunlana did not show up.
Some who were not happy with the emergence of Bakare-Akande immediately attempted to disrupt the exercise.
Their grouse, it was learnt, was based on the fact that another list showing that Babatunde Thomas was cleared had already been circulated. They, therefore, believed that there was foul play.
A fracas soon ensued which led to the death of one while another person was also severely wounded and was seen lying in a pool of blood.
An eyewitness said: “Immediately after the primary election, officials surfaced with the new list of cleared councillorship aspirants at the venue of the primary election at Shamsideen Primary School, Ojuelegba. The opposing and rival cult groups started engaging in confrontations that led to the death of a member of the rival cult groups.”
It was learnt that the police had already arrested some suspects.
The Spokesman for the Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said he would soon issue a statement on the issue.
“I have heard about it but I don’t have the facts. A statement will be issued soon,” he said.

