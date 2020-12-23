Metro & Crime

One killed as Customs, youths clash in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

One person died while three others were injured yesterday when men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) clashed with youths of Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The victims were hit by stray bullets allegedly fired by the NCS officials. The incident occurred at the Kikelomo area of Ayetoro the hours. New Telegraph learnt that the Customs officers invaded the area following a tip-off of smuggling activities. The stray bullets were allegedly fired by Customs officers who wanted to evacuate the alleged smuggled bags of foreign rice. A witness said pandemonium broke out when a young man, identified simply as Sola, was allegedly hit by a stray bullet fired by NCS officers. It was learnt that the Customs officers were resisted by the youth who mounted a roadblock, preventing them from gaining entry into an alleged illegal warehouse.

The witness said Sola, a 35-year-old transporter of goods who plied Ilara, a border town in Imeko-Afon and Abeokuta, was pacifying his colleagues to allow the officers go about their duties. She said: “Customs officers were going to their duty post when some youths formed a roadblock to stop them. The guy that was shot was one of the guys that came to appeal to the youth to allow the officers go about their duty.

Sola was hit by a stray bullet when the officers started shooting.” The witness claimed that Sola and four others were feared dead during the violence. A building suspected to be used as a warehouse was said to have been riddled with bullets. Many residents of the area scampered for safety. It was also learnt that the violence took another dimension when some youths from the village of the deceased arrived the scene with dangerous weapons and confronted the security officers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. The PPRO said only one person died while three others were injured in the violence between the indigenes of Ayetoro and men of NCS. Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed the Area Commander in the area to move to the scene and douse the tension.

When asked to confirm the death of four others believed to have been killed by stray bullets during the fracas, the PPRO said the command was not aware of any other death except one person. He said: “We can confirm that one person was killed during the clash between smugglers and NCS men. “We learnt that the Customs men wanted to seize bags of rice that have been smuggled into the area and in the process one of them (Customs men) was attacked with a bottle. “The Commissioner of Police has ordered the Area Commander and the DPO in the area to move into the area and calm the situation. “And as at now, the situation has been brought under control. No more violence in the area.”

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: House of Assembly member assassinated

Posted on Author Reporter

A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly has been assassinated by unknown gunmen. Suspected gunmen on Thursday night killed Musa Mante, a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Baraza Dass constituency. According to reports, the gunmen invaded his residence in Dass Local Government Area of the state and abducted two […]
Metro & Crime

Police raid black spots, arrest two Awawa boys, foil traffic robbery

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have foiled an attempt by traffic robbers to rob commercial drivers and other motorists at Otedola area of Lagos State.   The policemen also raided some hideouts and black spots across the state but focused more on the Agege area. It was learnt that the RRS Commander, […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Infant, seven others die in fresh Lagos explosion

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh

…vehicles, 25 houses, hotel, church burnt •Sanwo-Olu: It’s a sad occurrence •Adhere to safety regulations, NNPC tells facilities’ owners An infant, a woman and six others yesterday lost their lives in yet another gas explosion in Lagos. Several other people were injured in the early morning explosion at Baruwa area of Lagos. Several vehicles and […]

