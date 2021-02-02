One killed, as hoodlums sack Fulani herdsmen in Ogun 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Hoodlums on Monday night attacked the Fulani community in Eggua, Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun State.

The hoodlums allegedly set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in the community, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, killing one person and scores of cows.

The attack was allegedly carried out around 8pm by the self acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, who stormed the area.

The Seriki’s Son, Suleiman Adamu, who confirmed this to New Telegraph in an interview on Tuesday, said one Alhaji Jiji was burnt to death, while his father’s settlement was razed down in the attack where more than 40 cows were killed.

“Right now there is tension everywhere. We managed to get our father out of the place during the attacks,” Adamu said.

Adamu also confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun had visited the place and sued for peace.

The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Abdulmumin Ibrahim also confirmed the development to New Telegraph, alleging that the attacks were carried out by Sunday Igboho himself.

“He (Igboho) was also at Oja – Odan but one good Samaritan called Dende did not allow him to set ablaze houses at Oja Odan. A formal complaint has been made at thr Eggua Police Station,” Ibrahim said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Abimbola Oyeyemi promised to get back to our correspondent.

