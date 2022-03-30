One killed as police foil attack on Dangote Refinery in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday foiled an attack on Dangote Refinery by suspected armed hoodlums at the Ibeju Lekki area of the state. It was learnt that the hoodlums numbering about 20 gained access into the refinery through the lagoon side but they were repelled by security operatives in the company.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement yesterday said security operatives in the early hours of Osahon Monday March 28, 2022 foiled an attempted attack on Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos. Hundeyin said the armed hoodlums numbering about 20 who gained access to the refinery through the lagoon side were repelled while attempting to cart away already-installed armored cables in the refinery. He noted that the hoodlums on sighting security operatives fled the scene. One of them was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital, while investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi has directed that security at the refinery should be fortified.

