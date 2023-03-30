Metro & Crime

One killed as police, hunters engage kidnappers in gun duel

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers have invaded Bisodun village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, killing one and abducting a couple. New Telegraph learnt that, the gunmen stormed the village on Monday night shooting sporadically and abducting the couple, identified as Mr and Mrs Ojo.

It was further learnt that local hunters from the village mobilised themselves with the help of the police to repel the attack. The hunters while trailing the One of the hunters, Adebare Ramoni was shot dead.

The Police Public Relations Of- ficer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday said, two among the suspected kidnappers have been arrested. Oyeyemi added that, the police also rescued the kidnapped couple.

According to him, the suspects, Mohammed Bello and Mohammed Bashiru were arrested on Tuesday during a joint security operation in the forest. He said, the suspects were arrested following a distress call received from the village that kidnappers had invaded the community and abducted the couple.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Olasunk- anmi Popoola raced to the scene where he met the local hunters who have already mobilised in large number to confront the kidnappers. “The policemen, together with the hunters stormed the forest in search of the kidnappers and the victims.

“While combing the bush, the kidnappers suddenly opened fire on the rescue team which the security men responded to, but one of the hunters was unfortunately hit by the bullet.

“Having been overwhelmed by the fire power of the police and the hunters, the kidnappers abandoned the victims and ran for cover.

“The abducted victims and the injured hunter were quickly rushed to the hospital, but the hunter, Adebare Ramoni, gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Martins Adegboyega

