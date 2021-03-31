One killed as Police shoot at ‘Free El-Zakzaky’ protesters in Abuja

One person was feared killed when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday dispersed protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) at Maitama, Abuja. The spokesperson for the Ibrahim El-Zakzakyled IMN, Ibrahim Musa, alleged that: “The police fired at the Shi’ites procession killing Muhsin Abdallah and injuring scores of others.” However, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it dispersed the procession by members of the proscribed IMN after a violent protest in the Maitama area of Abuja.
Related Articles
Naira drops to N410/$1 at I&E window
The naira continued its slide at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N410 per dollar compared with N407.80 per dollar on Thursday, data obtained from the FMDQ website shows. In recent weeks, the naira has consistently closed weaker against the dollar at the I&E window, thus fuelling speculation that the Central Bank […]
COVID-19: Despite surge, Lagos residents ignore safety, precautions
Indications have emerged that despite the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State, some residents have continued to flout the social gathering and distancing guidelines and other virus preventive measures as the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC), have advised. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the development has […]
Benue PDP chides Gemade over defection comments
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State at the weekend chided its former National Chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, over his comments during his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Gemade had said that the PDP was nervous and jittery over his defection. The former PDP national chairman had declared […]
