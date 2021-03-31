One killed as Police shoot at ‘Free El-Zakzaky’ protesters in Abuja

One person was feared killed when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday dispersed protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) at Maitama, Abuja. The spokesperson for the Ibrahim El-Zakzakyled IMN, Ibrahim Musa, alleged that: “The police fired at the Shi’ites procession killing Muhsin Abdallah and injuring scores of others.” However, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it dispersed the procession by members of the proscribed IMN after a violent protest in the Maitama area of Abuja.

