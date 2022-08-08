One killed, driver injured as container truck plunges into Lagos canal

A yet-to-be-identified man yesterday lost his life when an articulated truck laden with 40ft container plunged into a canal in Lagos.

Although, the cause of the accident could not be immediately ascertained, it was learnt that the immediate cause of the accident was due to brake failure which made the truck to veer off the road and the bridge plunging into a canal.

The victim who was said to be a by stander, was immediately taken to an unknown hospital while the driver sustained some injuries. A Nigeria Police officer (Sango Ota and Alagbado division) further confirmed that a bystander, adult male, lost his life before the truck veered off the road and plunged into the canal.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Agency, said that the accidented truck laden with 40ft container has been recovered with the aid of the Agency’s heavy duty (Crane). He said: “The wreckage and the incident scene were subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police (Alagbado and Sango Ota) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“Operations concluded as the ease of vehicular movement along the carriageway has been restored.” In the same vein, scores of residents and commuters also escaped death when a fuel laden tanker lost control at the NNPC Bus Stop, Oregun inward Ojota and discharged its content on the road.

Osanyintolu said: “On getting to the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a tanker with registration number unknown conveying 45,000 liter diesel fell to its side, discharging its content into the drainage.

“Further information gathered revealed that the incident occurred while the driver was turning into Etal Avenue, off Oregun road, the immediate cause of the incident could not be ascertained. It was also gathered that the said tanker fell on the High tension electric pole and caught fire. This was put out by the agency’s LRT and Lagos State Fire Service.

