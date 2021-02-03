One killed during attack on herdsmen in Ogun

Armed men on Monday night attacked the Fulani community at Eggua in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The hoodlums allegedly set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in the community, Alhaji Adamu Oloru. They also killed one person and scores of cows.

The attack was allegedly carried out about 8pm by the Yoruba rights’ activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, who stormed the area. The Seriki’s son, Suleiman Adamu, who confirmed this to New Telegraph in an interview yesterday, said one Alhaji Jiji was burnt to death, while his father’s settlement was razed down in the attack where more than 40 cows were killed.

He said: “Right now, there is tension everywhere. We managed to get our father out of the place during the attack.” Adamu also confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had visited the place and sued for peace. The Sstate Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Abdulmumin Ibrahim, also confirmed the development to New Telegraph. Ibrahim alleged that the attacks were carried out by Igboho himself.

“He (Igboho) was also at Oja- Odan but one good Samaritan called Dende did not allow him to set ablaze houses at Oja-Odan. Formal complaint has been made at Eggua Police Station,” Ibrahim said. When contacted over the attack, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, promised to get back to our correspondent. Igboho, alongside his supporters, had on Monday stormed the state, in continuation of his campaign against the marauding killer- herdsmen in the Sout-Wwest.

The activist, who stopped briefly in the state capital, headed to some trouble areas in Yewaland in Ogun West Senatorial District. It was learnt that Igboho also visited some other areas such as Eggua, Asa and Eseluland to flush out killer-herdsmen from the areas. Addressing his followers in Abeokuta, the state capital, Igboho insisted that killer-herdsmen must be flushed out of Yorubaland. He said: “I observe there is an injustice from the herdsmen because they know the powers that be in the Federal Government. They behave like Yoruba are nobody. They kill our people, they kidnap our people; they rape our women. “Any Fulani herdsman who engages in kidnapping would be flushed out.”

Igboho, however, lauded Governor Dapo Abiodun for “allowing” him in the state. He said: “The reason for our visit to Ogun State is to flush out the killer-herdsmen. We have not visited the governor; we will do that after we have flushed the Fulani herdsmen out of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...